BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics initiates PRX-102 global phase III clinical trial

June 6 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Initiates PRX-102 global phase III clinical trial of fabry disease to support United States and European filings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

