BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals provides Krumovgrad gold project update

June 6 Dundee Precious Metals Inc :

* Construction permit and financing plan remain on track to commence construction in Q3 2016

* Updated capital estimate of $178 million and updated cash cost estimate of $403/oz gold

* Updated initial project construction capital cost estimate is $178 million

* Dundee precious metals provides Krumovgrad gold project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)