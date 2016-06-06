BRIEF-Exelixis, Ipsen post results from advanced renal cell carcinoma study

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Exelixis Inc :
* Exelixis and its partner Ipsen announce positive overall survival results from subgroup analyses of phase 3 trial of CABOMETYX(tm) (cabozantinib) tablets in advanced renal cell carcinoma at 2016 ASCO annual meeting
* Additional data from pivotal meteor trial underscore clinically meaningful benefit of CABOMETYX across subgroups of patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.