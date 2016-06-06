BRIEF-Exelixis, Ipsen post results from advanced renal cell carcinoma study

June 6 Exelixis Inc :

* Exelixis and its partner Ipsen announce positive overall survival results from subgroup analyses of phase 3 trial of CABOMETYX(tm) (cabozantinib) tablets in advanced renal cell carcinoma at 2016 ASCO annual meeting

* Additional data from pivotal meteor trial underscore clinically meaningful benefit of CABOMETYX across subgroups of patients