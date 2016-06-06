BRIEF-Allergan announces FDA approval of byvalson

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan expects byvalson to be available in 2nd half of 2016.
* Approval of byvalson 5 mg/ 80 mg tablets, by U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) for treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure
* Allergan announces FDA approval of byvalson(tm) (nebivolol and valsartan) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.