BRIEF-Allergan announces FDA approval of byvalson

June 6 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan expects byvalson to be available in 2nd half of 2016.

* Approval of byvalson 5 mg/ 80 mg tablets, by U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) for treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure

* Allergan announces FDA approval of byvalson(tm) (nebivolol and valsartan) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

