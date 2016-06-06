BRIEF-Incyte says Jakafi Phase 3 results show survival benefit in MF patients

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility
June 6 Incyte Corp :
* COMFORT-I data demonstrate that treatment with Jakafi resulted in a 31 percent reduction in risk of death
* COMFORT-I data demonstrate sustained durable spleen volume reduction in patients with MF
* Overall, 69 (45%) and 82 (53%) deaths were reported in Ruxolitinib and placebo arms, respectively
* Median OS has not been reached for patients randomized to receive Ruxolitinib
* There was no increase in incidence of adverse events with longer exposure to treatment
* Five-Year results from phase 3 study of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) show sustained overall survival benefit in patients with myelofibrosis (MF)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.