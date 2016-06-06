版本:
BRIEF-Incyte says Jakafi Phase 3 results show survival benefit in MF patients

June 6 Incyte Corp :

* COMFORT-I data demonstrate that treatment with Jakafi resulted in a 31 percent reduction in risk of death

* COMFORT-I data demonstrate sustained durable spleen volume reduction in patients with MF

* Overall, 69 (45%) and 82 (53%) deaths were reported in Ruxolitinib and placebo arms, respectively

* Median OS has not been reached for patients randomized to receive Ruxolitinib

* There was no increase in incidence of adverse events with longer exposure to treatment

* Five-Year results from phase 3 study of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) show sustained overall survival benefit in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

