BRIEF-Yingli estimates Q1 PV module shipments were in range of 500-510MW

June 6 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* Estimates that its net income for Q1 of 2016 turned into positive for first time since Q3 of 2011

* Estimates that its PV module shipments in Q1 of 2016 were in range of 500-510MW

* Company also estimates that its overall gross margin in Q1 of 2016 was in range of 18.5% to 20.5%

* Yingli Green Energy announces preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016