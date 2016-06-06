版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Denali announces offering of $3.25 bln of senior notes

June 6 Denali Holding

* Offering will finance in part acquisition of EMC Corporation

* Private offering of $3.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes to be issued by two subsidiaries as co-issuers

* Denali Holding Inc announces offering of $3.25 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐