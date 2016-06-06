版本:
BRIEF-Noble Iron announces $4.0 million loan facility

June 6 Noble Iron Inc :

* Announced a $4.0 million loan facility, of which $3.7 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives

* Noble Iron announces asset sharing partnership with Volvo and additional financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

