版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Getty realty announces at-the-market equity offering program

June 6 Getty Realty Corp :

* Getty Realty says may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, with an aggregate gross sales price of up to $125 million

* Announces At-The-Market equity offering program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐