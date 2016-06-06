版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-JLL to acquire UK-based property maintenance leader Integral

June 6 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc :

* Acquisition has a total valuation of $330 million

* Deal expected to close in august, subject to clearance from European Commission

* Based property maintenance leader integral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐