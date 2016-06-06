BRIEF-Rambus to buy Snowbush IP assets in a deal valued at $32.5 mln

June 6 Rambus Inc :

* Rambus to acquire Snowbush IP assets

* Rambus Inc says deal valued at $32.5 million

* To acquire assets of Semtech's Snowbush IP

* Expects acquisition to be accretive within 18-24 months

* Acquired technologies will be part of Rambus memory and interfaces division