公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Rambus to buy Snowbush IP assets in a deal valued at $32.5 mln

June 6 Rambus Inc :

* Rambus to acquire Snowbush IP assets

* Rambus Inc says deal valued at $32.5 million

* To acquire assets of Semtech's Snowbush IP

* Expects acquisition to be accretive within 18-24 months

* Acquired technologies will be part of Rambus memory and interfaces division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

