BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity to sell up to 6.9 mln units in private placement

June 6 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :

* Each unit consists of one common share one-half of one common share purchase warrant

* Non-brokered private placement for up to 6.9 million units to employees of company at a purchase price of C$4.17 per unit

* Intends to use proceeds of private placement to fund company's independent employee benefits trusts

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

