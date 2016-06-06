版本:
2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Axovant Q4 loss per share $0.30

June 6 Axovant Sciences :

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

