公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Astellas, Seattle Genetics present clinical data in metastatic urothelial cancer

June 6 Astellas Pharma Inc and Seattle Genetics Inc :

* Astellas and Seattle Genetics present ASG-15me and ASG-22me phase I clinical data in metastatic urothelial cancer at ASCO annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

