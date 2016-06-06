版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Intrexon says head of health sector Samuel Broder to retire

June 6 Intrexon Corp :

* Broder will continue as a consultant to company

* Intrexon announces retirement of Samuel Broder, head of health sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐