版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Alder BioPharmaceuticals appoints Roger Cady as vice president of neurology

June 6 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc :

* Alder BioPharmaceuticals appoints Roger Cady, M.D., vice president of neurology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐