版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Delmar Pharma presents data from clinical trial of cancer treatment

June 6 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Delmar pharmaceuticals presents phase I/II GBM clinical trial data and outlines future clinical development plans at ASCO 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐