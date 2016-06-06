BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from TRC105 and TRC102 clinical trials

June 6 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Reported positive results from three separate clinical trials evaluating two clinical stage product candidates, TRC105 and TRC102

* Median pfs greater than 12 months with continued durable complete responses observed in angiosarcoma patients treated with trc105 and votrient

* Partial responses seen in solid tumor patients treated with trc102 and temodar

* On track to initiate randomized phase 3 study of trc105 with votrient in patients with angiosarcoma later this year at sites in u.s., europe

* Combination of trc105 and avastin was well-tolerated with no apparent increase in frequency or severity of adverse events

* Data from randomized phase 2 trial comparing treatment with combination of trc105 and avastin expected by end of 2016

* Tracon pharmaceuticals announces positive results from trc105 and trc102 clinical trials at american society of clinical oncology (asco) 2016 annual meeting