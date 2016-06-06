版本:
BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts announces sale of 3 non-core hotels

June 6 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Closed on sale of three assets previously identified as under contract for approximately $175 million

* Continue to deploy proceeds from sales to return capital to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases

* Announces The Sale Of Three Non-Core hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

