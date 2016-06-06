BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts announces sale of 3 non-core hotels

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :
* Closed on sale of three assets previously identified as under contract for approximately $175 million
* Continue to deploy proceeds from sales to return capital to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases
* Announces The Sale Of Three Non-Core hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.