2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Tenneco commences offer for outstanding $500 mln 6 7/8 pct senior notes due 2020

June 6 Tenneco Inc :

* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $500 million 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020

* Tenneco commences tender offer for its 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

