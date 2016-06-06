版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Critical Outcome Activates Second Clinical Trial Site for Its COTI-2 Gynecological Cancer Study

June 6 Critical Outcome Technologies Inc :

* Critical Outcome Activates Second Clinical Trial Site for Its COTI-2 Gynecological Cancer Study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

