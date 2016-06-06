BRIEF-Clovis Oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of rucaparib

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility
June 6 Clovis Oncology Inc :
* No treatment-related deaths were reported
* Nineteen patients (9%) discontinued treatment because of an adverse event.
* Using prespecified 14% cutoff, patients in brca(mut)subgroup demonstrated a 73 percent reduction in risk of progression
* Ariel4 confirmatory study is expected to begin during second half of 2016
* Company is exploring rucaparib in other solid tumor types with significant brca and brca-like populations
* Clovis oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of rucaparib in advanced ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer at 2016 asco annual meeting
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.