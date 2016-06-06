BRIEF-Clovis Oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of rucaparib

June 6 Clovis Oncology Inc :

* No treatment-related deaths were reported

* Nineteen patients (9%) discontinued treatment because of an adverse event.

* Using prespecified 14% cutoff, patients in brca(mut)subgroup demonstrated a 73 percent reduction in risk of progression

* Ariel4 confirmatory study is expected to begin during second half of 2016

* Company is exploring rucaparib in other solid tumor types with significant brca and brca-like populations

* Clovis oncology presents data from phase 2 studies of rucaparib in advanced ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer at 2016 asco annual meeting