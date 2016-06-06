版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse announces coupon payments

June 6 Credit Suisse AG :

* Announces coupon payments and expected coupon payments on Credit Suisse X-Links Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

