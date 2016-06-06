版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia Communications names Vincent Roche to its board

June 6 Acacia Communications Inc :

* Acacia Communications announces appointment of Vincent Roche to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐