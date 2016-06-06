BRIEF-Republic Services announces tender offers for up to $500 mln of certain outstanding debt securities

June 6 Republic Services Inc :

* Offering to purchase up to $500 million of 6.200% notes due 2040, 5.700% notes due 2041 and 6.086% notes due 2035

* Also offering to purchase 7.400% debentures due 2035 issued by Republic's subsidiary Browning-Ferris Industries LLC

* Republic Services Inc announces cash tender offers for up to $500 million of certain outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)