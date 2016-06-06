版本:
BRIEF-American Independence Q4 earnings per share $0.03

June 6 American Independence Corp :

* Quarter and annual results

* Q4 revenue $47.4 million versus $40.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

