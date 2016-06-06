BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services intends to complete private placement of convertible debentures

June 6 Ceiba Energy Services Inc :

* Ceiba Energy Services announces non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures

* Intends to complete non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to $5 million

* Proceeds of debenture issuance will be used for development of company's Kaybob class 1B waste fluid disposal facility

* Each debenture will have issue price of $1,000 per debenture, mature on June 30, 2020