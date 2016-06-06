版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties to buy office tower in California

June 6 Hudson Pacific Properties

* Entered into an agreement to acquire 500,475-square-foot class a office tower for $311.0 million

* Hudson pacific properties announces acquisition and disposition activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

