公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q2 earnings per share $0.56

June 6 Calavo Growers Inc :

* Reaffirms outlook for record revenues and EPS in fiscal 2016

* Calavo Growers Inc announces record fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $220.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $242.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

