公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-U.S. Marine Corps award Raytheon up to $249 mln to refurbish vehicles

June 6 Raytheon Co :

* U.S. Marine Corps awards Raytheon up to $249 million to refurbish vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

