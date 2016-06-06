BRIEF-Tellza sells tel3 brand, customer base in exchange for marketable securities

June 6 Tellza Communications Inc :

* Tellza sells its tel3 brand and customer base in exchange for marketable securities

* Sold tel3 brand, to tellza in exchange for marketable securities with an estimated fair value of us$2 million

* Marketable securities acquired by tellza are subject to a six month hold period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)