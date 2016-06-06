版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy announces non-brokered private placement

June 6 Ceiba Energy Services Inc :

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to $5 million

* Announces Non-Brokered private placement of convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐