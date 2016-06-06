BRIEF-Golden Queen provides a project update

June 6 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd :

* Golden queen mining co ltd says May production was about 1,260 oz of gold and 15,000 oz of silver at Soledad mountain

* Golden queen mining co ltd says anticipates achieving commercial production in second half of 2016

