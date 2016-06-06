版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-CytRx presents updated Aldoxorubicin trial results

June 6 CytRx Corp :

* Cytrx Corp says clinical data presented at asco continues to support safety and activity of aldoxorubicin in multiple high unmet need tumor types

* Cytrx presents updated aldoxorubicin clinical trial results at the 2016 american society of clinical oncology annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

