BRIEF-CytRx presents updated Aldoxorubicin trial results

June 6 CytRx Corp

* Cytrx Corp says clinical data presented at asco continues to support safety and activity of aldoxorubicin in multiple high unmet need tumor types

* Cytrx presents updated aldoxorubicin clinical trial results at the 2016 american society of clinical oncology annual meeting