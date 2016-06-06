版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Fortive announces private offering of senior notes

June 6 Danaher Corp :

* In connection with planned spin-off of Fortive from Danaher, Fortive intends to offer senior notes

* Danaher will guarantee notes until spin-off occurs

* Fortive announces private offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐