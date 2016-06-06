版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific announces completion of clinical trials for epidural instrument

June 6 Milestone Scientific Inc :

* Milestone Scientific announces completion of clinical trials for its epidural instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

