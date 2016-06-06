版本:
BRIEF-Voya Financial commences cash tender offer for debt securities

June 6 Voya Financial Inc :

* Commenced a cash tender offer for up to $800 million for debt securities

* Voya Financial commences cash tender offer for debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

