BRIEF-You On Demand to form joint venture with Megtron Hong Kong Investment Group

June 6 You On Demand Holdings Inc :

* JV will have registered capital of $10 million USD

* First installment of 5 million RMB will be paid within one month of date of incorporation of JVC

* YOD and Megtron will contribute $5 million USD each to JV, to be paid in installments

* Co and Megtron, through JVC, will jointly share app operating expenses, including server, CDN and bandwidth costs

* You On Demand to form joint venture with Megtron Hong Kong Investment Group