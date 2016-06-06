版本:
BRIEF-WPX Energy Inc prices public offering of 49.5 mln shares for total gross proceeds (before estimated expenses) of about $485 mln

June 6 Wpx Energy Inc

* Priced a public offering of 49.5 million shares for total gross proceeds (before estimated expenses) of approximately $485 million.

* WPX intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,425,000 shares of wpx's common stock

* WPX Energy announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

