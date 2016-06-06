版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Validus Holdings Ltd announces public offering of depositary shares representing series A preference shares

June 6 Validus Holdings

* Public offering of depositary shares, $0.175 par value and $25,000 liquidation preference per share

* Validus holdings, ltd. Announces public offering of depositary shares representing series a preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

