版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy Resources says full exercise of underwriters' option in stock offering

June 6 Synergy Resources:

* Synergy Resources Corporation announces full exercise of underwriters' option in common stock offering

* Underwriters exercised option to purchase additional 6.8 million shares , bringing total number of shares purchased to 51.8 million

* Total net proceeds from exercise were about $37.8 million bringing total net proceeds raised in offering to about $289.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐