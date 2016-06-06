BRIEF-Synergy Resources says full exercise of underwriters' option in stock offering

June 6 Synergy Resources:

* Synergy Resources Corporation announces full exercise of underwriters' option in common stock offering

* Underwriters exercised option to purchase additional 6.8 million shares , bringing total number of shares purchased to 51.8 million

* Total net proceeds from exercise were about $37.8 million bringing total net proceeds raised in offering to about $289.6 million