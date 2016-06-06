版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Goldcorp declares second quarter dividend of $0.02/shr

June 6 Goldcorp :

* Goldcorp declares second quarter dividend payment for 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐