BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management reports $819 mln in mutual fund net sales for May

June 6 RBC Global Asset Management Inc:

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces May sales results for RBC funds and PH&N funds

* May mutual fund net sales of $819 million

* Long-Term funds had net sales of $798 million and money market funds had net sales of $21 million in May

* Assets under management increased by 2.5 per cent in May