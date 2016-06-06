版本:
BRIEF-RBC Global Asset Management reports $819 mln in mutual fund net sales for May

June 6 RBC Global Asset Management Inc:

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces May sales results for RBC funds and PH&N funds

* May mutual fund net sales of $819 million

* Long-Term funds had net sales of $798 million and money market funds had net sales of $21 million in May

* Assets under management increased by 2.5 per cent in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

