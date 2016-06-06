BRIEF-IMAX says names Patrick McClymont as chief financial officer

UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Imax Corp -
* McClymont succeeds Joe Sparacio
* McClymont was most recently executive vice president and chief financial officer at Sotheby's
* Sparacio will hold position until McClymont joins in august and will stay at IMAX through November to work with him on transition
* IMAX names Patrick McClymont chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company