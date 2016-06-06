BRIEF-IMAX says names Patrick McClymont as chief financial officer

June 6 Imax Corp -

* McClymont succeeds Joe Sparacio

* McClymont was most recently executive vice president and chief financial officer at Sotheby's

* Sparacio will hold position until McClymont joins in august and will stay at IMAX through November to work with him on transition

* IMAX names Patrick McClymont chief financial officer