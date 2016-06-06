版本:
BRIEF-Scripps acquires podcast platform Stitcher

June 6 E. W. Scripps Co

* Stitcher Will Operate As Part Of Midroll Media

* Scripps And Deezer Agreed To A $4.5 Million Cash Purchase Price

* Scripps Acquires Podcast Platform Stitcher To Complement Midroll Content And Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

