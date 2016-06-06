版本:
BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines says reports May load factor of 84.3%

June 6 Hawaiian Airlines -

* May LF 84.3% versus 80.5%; May RPMs 1.27 billion versus 1.21 billion; May ASMs 1.51 billion versus 1.5 billion

* Hawaiian airlines reports may 2016 traffic statistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

