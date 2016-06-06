版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Qingdao Haier acquires GE appliances

June 6 General Electric Co

* Qingdao Haier acquires GE appliances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

