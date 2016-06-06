BRIEF-Covisint Corp posts Q4 adj. loss $0.01/shr

June 6 Covisint Corporation

* Covisint Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total revenue was $20.0 million, a decrease of 15 pct compared to $23.5 million in prior year period.

* Qtrly GAAP net loss was $0.1 million or $0.00 per diluted share

* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million or $0.01 per diluted share