2016年 6月 7日

BRIEF-Giga-Tronics reports Q4 adj. loss per share $0.16

June 6 Giga-Tronics Inc

* Giga-Tronics reports results for the fourth quarter and FY 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Q4 loss per share $0.18

* Q4 sales fell 37 percent to $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

