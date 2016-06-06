版本:
BRIEF-Oil-Dri posts Q3 loss per share $0.13

June 6 Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

* Oil-Dri announces third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 sales fell 1 percent to $64.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

